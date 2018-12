Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Emma Leiss is 17.

She hasn't been seen since October 8 in Akron.

That morning she got on a metro bus to go to Towpath Trail High School.

She never arrived.

She's 5'5" and weighs 130 lbs.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her call Akron police detectives.

The number is (330)335-2530.