Meijer recalls toddler and infant hoodies due to choking hazard

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan – Meijer is recalling infant and toddler hoodies due to a possible choking hazard.

The recall involves their Falls Creek Kids zip up hoodie.

Meijer says “Falls Creek Kids” and “Made in China” are printed on the inner collar. The tracking number on the inner label reads “MAY2018 17677,” “MAY2018 17506,” or “AUGUST2018 17932.”

The hoodies have been sold in five color styles: navy, teal, gray, olive green and a gray girl’s hoodie with ruffled trim.

Sizes include: 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T and 5T.

Those who have this product should stop using it immediately and return it to the nearest Meijer location for a full refund.

Consumers with questions or concerns can contact Meijer at 1-800-927-8699.