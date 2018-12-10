Man unhappy with food at local pizza shop accused of going on rampage at restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A Lake County man, who was unhappy about the food he ordered at a local pizza shop, is facing criminal charges after going on a rampage inside the restaurant, authorities said.

Deputies with the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office were called to JD’s Pizza, on a report of an irate customer causing a disturbance. On a 911 call, the manager told dispatcher, “We had a customer come in here and just threw food all over the place, now he's fighting with my delivery driver."

Employees told deputies that 19-year-old Noah Ellis of Madison complained about the taste of the pizza and wings he had ordered.

When Ellis was told the restaurant would not return his money, he opened the container of garlic wings and threw them all over the shop. The manager told the 911 dispatcher, "It's all over the counter and me, and I have a customer here, they were mad because I wouldn't give them back all of their money.”

Employees of the pizza shop told investigators that they refused to give Ellis a refund because he had already eaten half of his order of wings and all but two slices of his pizza. According to the police report, Noah Ellis fled after exchanging punches with a delivery driver who tried to push him out the door.

Noah Ellis' aunt, Heather Vliek, who accompanied her nephew to JD's Pizza on the night of the incident, says while she does not condone his decision to throw food around the restaurant, she believes the employees should have honored the old maxim, “the customer is always right.”

“I think it all could have been avoided; I think they should have given the young man his money back, said, 'sorry that you weren't satisfied with our food.'"

As a result of his tirade, Noah Ellis is now facing charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Heather Vliek was also cited for disorderly conduct, for shouting profanities at an employee as he was being questioned by deputies.