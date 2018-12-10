Lorain police: Vehicle went airborne in fatal crash

LORAIN, Ohio – Lorain police are investigating a deadly car crash.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West 14th Street and Oberlin Avenue.

Police say a GMC Envoy was headed south on Oberlin when it went across the railroad tracks at such a high rate of speed, the car went airborne.

The driver was ejected, according to a press release.

The car rolled and hit a curb and a utility pole before it came to a stop.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

Police say the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

He’s been identified as 31-year-old Kacy Lenard Thorpe.

The accident is under investigation by the Lorain Police Department’s Traffic Bureau’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them at (440)204-2115.