× Keep Christmas weird: Americans enjoy unusual traditions

From dressing their cat up in a holiday costume to must-win games of Mario Kart on Christmas morning, a new study revealed some of Americans’ more quirky festive traditions.

Whether exchanging ugly ornaments, camping in the living room or opening all their presents on Christmas Eve, the holidays are all about honoring family traditions and some are more unique than others.

Results revealed that 52 percent of Americans work to replicate holidays from their childhood, as they continue to celebrate the majority of traditions they had while growing up.

Additionally, half of respondents report celebrating traditions that have been passed down in their family for generations.

Commissioned by Kohl’s and conducted by OnePoll, the study of 2,000 Americans looked at our holiday traditions and holiday gifting.

Almost a fifth of respondents report having a quirky tradition – these include making ornaments with their dog’s paw print, watching horror movies on Christmas day and sending holiday cards to people they don’t know.

Other unique traditions include hiding Christmas presents for the younger kids, making snow angels and wearing silly Christmas pajamas.