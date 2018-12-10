Inmate at Portage County Jail treated for possible fentanyl overdose; nurse given Narcan after exposure to drugs

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible overdose at the Portage County Jail.

According to a news release, on December 9, the sheriff’s office began an investigation into the possibility of drugs being smuggled into the jail.

At 10:13 a.m., medical personnel were notified of someone who had possibly overdosed. A male inmate was taken to University Hospitals.

At around 12:15 p.m., a jail nurse, who was involved in the earlier treatment of the inmate, became ill from possibly being exposed to suspected fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

The nurse was in the medical facility and was discovered on the floor. The nurse was given Narcan before being taken to University Hospitals.

The inmate was treated for the possible drug overdose and returned to the jail; the nurse was admitted for further observation.

The sheriff’s office said, during the investigation, officers and jail personnel emptied, searched and decontaminated four pods in the jail as well as the medical unit.

In two separate cells of the maximum security ward, a small amount of a substance was recovered that, according to the sheriff’s office, tested positive initially to contain both fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Evidence will be given to the prosecutor’s office for possible criminal charges once the investigation is complete.