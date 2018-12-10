‘Hard to watch’ video shows cops pulling baby from woman’s arms at food assistance center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY — Video shows a group of police officers pulling a 1-year-old baby from a woman's arms and dragging the woman across the floor of a Brooklyn food assistance center.

"They're hurting my son. They're hurting my son," she shouts again and again in the video, posted to Facebook on Friday. "I'm begging you."

The incident happened at 275 Bergen Street, according to WPIX. The woman, identified by police at 23-year-old Jazmine Headley, sat on the floor because there weren't any seats left, according to Monae Sinclair, the person who shared the video online. Then a security guard came over.

"She Made The Security Guard Feel Dumb So She Called The Cops On Her & This Was The Outcome," Sinclair wrote on Facebook.

Headley was charged with resisting arrest, acting in a manner injurious to a child, obstructing governmental administration and criminal trespass.

She allegedly refused to leave despite requests from Human Resources Administration peace officers, police said. Headley "was then informed by police numerous times to leave the location, and she refused."

The woman refused medical attention for herself and her baby boy, officials said. Jacqueline Jenkins, Headley's mother and a security officer herself, took custody of the boy and the Administration of Children's Services was notified.

"It was unnecessary to use that much force on my daughter," Jenkins said. "Talk to her as much as you can, but you didn't have to put your hands on her."

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson called the video "hard to watch."

"This is unacceptable, appalling and heart breaking. I’d like to understand what transpired and how these officers or the NYPD justifies this," he tweeted.

An NYPD spokeswoman called the video images "troubling" and said the event is under review by both the NYPD and HRA police.

Public Advocate Tish James called the officers' actions "appalling and contemptible." She called for those involved to be assigned desk duty pending the investigation results.

"No mother should have to experience the trauma and humiliation we all witnessed in this video," she said.