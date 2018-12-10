Frontier Airlines announces addition of two new non-stop flights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Frontier Airlines has announced the addition of two new non-stop flights to Florida.

Starting Monday, the airline will offer flights to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Service to Palm Beach International Airport started Nov. 15, according to a news release.

“We are excited to be adding service to our 4th and 5th Florida destinations from Cleveland and proud to offer more routes from there to the Sunshine State than any other airline,” said Jonathan Freed, Director of Corporate Communications for Frontier Airlines, in the release.

Frontier will offer fares as low as $59 to celebrate the start of the new service, according to the release.

“We are always thrilled when our airline partners expand their service for our guests,” said Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Director Robert Kennedy. “It means more opportunities for travelers to experience the excitement and adventure Cleveland has to offer.”

