Fox Recipe Box: Italian Lemon Cookies

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Italian Lemon Cookies are a delicious holiday treat and Lockkeepers pastry chef Rachel Rozsa visited the Fox 8 morning show to share her recipe with Stefani Schaefer.

The Italian name for the cookies is 'Ciambelles' and they are a part of the Holiday Cookie Box Lockkeepers Restaurant is offering this holiday season. Click here for more information.

Ciambelle (Italian Lemon Cookies)

Cookies:

16 tablespoons or two sticks of butter

3 cups All Purpose Flour

1 tablespoon Baking Powder

1 ¼ teaspoon Salt

2/3 cup Sugar

Zest of One Lemon

3 Large Eggs

1 teaspoon Vanilla

1 teaspoon Lemon Juice

Glaze:

3 cups Confectioners’ Sugar

7-8 tablespoons Lemon Juice

Nonpareils for Sprinkling

Pre-heat oven to 350°

In a large bowl combined flour, baking powder and salt, and set aside.

In another bowl beat together butter, sugar and lemon zest until light and fluffy. Add eggs (preferably room temperature) one at a time. Beating well after each addition. Followed by Lemon juice and Vanilla. Slowly incorporate the dry ingredients until combined.

On a lightly floured surface, scoop approximately one tablespoon of dough. Roll out each scoop of dough into a 4 inch rope. On a parchment lined baking sheet bring the two ends together to great a donut shape cookie. Space out each scoop two inches apart from one another.

Bake cookies for 12- 15 min. Cool.

Once cookies cool, mix together the confectioners’ sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Dip the top of each cookie, set on a cooling rack and sprinkle with nonpareils while still wet. Let them sit out while the icing dries.