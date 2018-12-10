Five children killed in Youngstown house fire identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -- The Mahoning County Coroner's office on Monday identified the five children who were killed in a house fire in Youngstown.

The coroner's office said the victims are Aleysha Rosario, 9; Charles Gunn, 3; Ly’Asia Gunn, 2; and one-year-old twins, Arianna and Brianna Negron.

Aleysha was in the fourth grade at Wilson Elementary School. The district said counselors have been at the school all day and will remain there for as long as they are needed.

The fire on Parkcliffe Avenue in Youngstown broke out at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to Captain Kurt Wright with the Youngstown Fire Department, two of the children were found dead inside the home and three were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Captain Wright said when crews arrived on scene, a female victim was outside the home and told firefighters there were five children inside the home.

At this point, investigators believe the mother was forced to get out of the home through a second-floor window. She is being treated in the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

**A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family**

**Click here for other community fundraising efforts to help the family**

