FBI announces arrest of two people planning Ohio terror plots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLEDO, Ohio - FBI officials have made two national security arrests.

A Toledo woman has been charged after purchasing materials to make a bomb she believe would be used in a domestic terrorist attack, according to the FBI.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elizabeth Lecron, 23, is charged with one count of transportation of explosives and explosive material for the purpose of harming others.

She came to the attention of law enforcement earlier this year after one of her associates expressed a desire to conduct a violent attack.

In August, The FBI says she stated she and an associate hatched a plan to commit an upscale mass murder at a Toledo bar.

The FBI said she had a cache of weapons at her home.

The FBI says she also suggested her workplace as a possible target.

A private citizen brought Lecron to the attention of the FBI.

Lecron is expected to appear in federal court Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The second case alleges a Holland man planned an attack on Jewish synagogues in Toledo, according to the FBI.

The FBI says Damon Joseph, 21, was taken into custody when he took possession of weapons he had planned to use in the attack.

Joseph was placed in custody Friday.

He is charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

Law enforcement became aware of Joseph through his social media activities, according to the FBI.

The FBI says Joseph pledged his allegiance to ISIS and began making videos to inspire others to join.

Joseph expressed hatred for Americans to an undercover agent.

The FBI says Joseph was inspired by the deadly attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The FBI says he provided an undercover agent a draft plan with two synagogues as his targets.

He's scheduled to appear in federal court at 1 p.m. Monday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video