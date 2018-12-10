× Cleveland Indians spring training tickets go on sale today

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians announced that tickets for 2019 Cactus League play at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona will go on sale Monday.

The Indians will open their spring slate against the Cincinnati Reds on February 23 at Goodyear Ballpark.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Goodyear, AZ, on February 13, and the full squad reports on February 17.

Single game tickets go on sale at 12 p.m.

Mini plans, season tickets and group tickets are also on sale.