Chilly Monday, warm up expected later this week

Clouds and a few flurries around in the morning. No accumulation anticipated. Clouds the first of the day give way to gradual clearing as we head through the afternoon.

Those who reside east of I-77 will hang onto the cloud cover later than the rest. So don’t expect to see much of the sun tomorrow if you are in that area.

Temperatures will range in the low and mid 30’s.

More sunshine expected the first half of Tuesday then clouds increase and lake effect snow is possible east along the I-90 corridor late afternoon into the evening.

Other than that, wet weather headed out way late Thursday into Friday.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

Next week, look for a Comet in the sky which MAY become a naked-eye object. Here’s where to look: