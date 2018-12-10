Baker Mayfield after Sunday Browns win: ‘We would love more fan support’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns improved to 4-2-1 at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday, clinching their first winning home season since going 7-1 under coach Romeo Crennel in 2007.

The Browns topped the Carolina Panthers 26-20 after what remained a very close game. Following the game, rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield said the team is becoming one that is prideful of playing at home and protecting their territory.

And he had request from fans.

“We would love more fan support,” Baker said. “Today was cold, I get it, but having more people, especially at our last home game coming up, we would love to have more people in the stands cheering for us because we feed off of the energy. You can tell it is very obvious. I do not have to say it how our defense feeds off of the energy in the stadium, and being able to start fast and get that going and put teams in a bind and put pressure on them.”

Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers was big for Mayfield. On Cleveland’s first play, Mayfield unloaded a pass that traveled more than 60 yards in the air to wide receiver Breshad Perriman for a 66-yard pickup. Two plays later, Jarvis Landry scored on his short run. In all, Mayfield completed 18 of 22 passes.

Mayfield joined Kurt Warner (1999) and Brad Johnson (1996-97) as the only players since 1966 to throw at least one TD pass in each of their first 10 career starts.

Mayfield said depite the win, he doesn’t feel the Browns have yet changed the perception of their reputation, but they’re working on it.

“Not yet. We still have a losing record, but we are moving forward. There has been a lot of change, but this is a process. For a culture to change and for a franchise to change, it is a process and it is a lot of work. That is why I say we have to come to work every day. You have to get better every day and each week. It is starting to come, but that is the thing, you can’t be satisfied and say, ‘Oh, we have changed it.’ No, we are not there yet.”

