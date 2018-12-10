5 children killed in Youngstown house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The Youngstown firefighters union tells FOX 8 five children were killed in a house fire on Parkcliffe Avenue.

The victims include 1-year-old twins.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to WBKN, two children died in the home. The other three were rescued and died at the hospital.

The only survivor was the children's mother who jumped out of a second-floor window, according to Youngstown Fire Captain Kurt Wright.

The other three children who died were ages 9, 3 and 2, he said.

State and local investigators were just beginning to search for a cause of the deadly blaze. Fire officials said so far, there's nothing that indicates the fire was suspicious.

Most of the damage was on the home's first floor, leading investigators to believe that's where the fire started, Wright said.

The children's mother is being treated at a Cleveland hospital.

One firefighter was treated at the scene and another was taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

