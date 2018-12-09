Temperatures climb above freezing and the sun returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s a cold one this Sunday morning with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits! Don’t worry about being affected by that wintry scenario to our south except for some north fringe clouds cover hanging around, especially the farther south that you reside.

A long, quiet stretch will prevail through midweek. Then, it’ll be all about a warm-up accompanied by rain showers.

Sunshine will warm everyone up to above freezing today.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Highs will range in the low and mid 30s.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

Next week, look for a Comet in the sky which MAY become a naked-eye object. Here’s where to look: