Temperatures above freezing, partly sunny skies expected Monday

CLEVELAND -- Clouds are expected to increase Sunday night as a weak disturbance heads our way. At least with the cloud cover in place temperatures will not drop to the cold levels we’ve felt the last couple mornings. Our weather team anticipates upper teens to low 20’s. Still cold, just not as cold.

Clouds and a few flurries around in the morning. No accumulation anticipated. Clouds the first of the day give way to gradual clearing as we head through the afternoon. Those who reside east of I-77 will hang onto the cloud cover later than the rest. So don’t expect to see much of the sun tomorrow if your in that area. Temperatures will range in the low and mid 30’s. More sunshine expected the first half of Tuesday then clouds increase and lake effect snow is possible east along the I-90 corridor late afternoon into the evening. Stay tuned. Other than that, wet weather headed out way late Thursday into Friday.

