HARFORD, Maryland – The Harford County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland has put out an alert about a child stealing packages from people’s porches, and it is an important reminder to safeguard your deliveries this holiday season.

The video was recorded last Friday at a home in Bel Air, about 30 miles north of Baltimore.

Police said the girl, who appears to be no older than 8 years old, runs into the yard, looks back for directions and then takes the package.