Ohio animal shelter hosting ‘Holiday Sleepovers’ to help dogs find forever families

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An animal shelter in Ohio is using its “Holiday Sleepover” program to help pups find their forever homes. The program allows community members to take a dog home for a few days this holiday season, and no surprise here, but many families are having trouble giving the pups back.

According to Good Morning America, the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center in Columbus has already seen success with the program.

The shelter’s director, Kaye Dickson, told GMA that many people are looking for additional companionship during the holidays and the Holiday Sleepover programs provides that for both the humans and the dogs. It allows the pups to enjoy a new environment for a few days, plus it brings extra joy to families in the county.

Dickson also reportedly said the program will “help out with adoption in the long run.”

In fact, the shelter has already had a few dogs adopted by the families that hosted sleepovers, according to their Facebook post.

Another family adopted the dog they hosted over Thanksgiving, GMA reports.

“She was just a perfect fit, cuddled up next to us in bed,” Kelly Connelly told the news outlet in regards to the dog she hosted over Thanksgiving “We grew on each other, you could tell she was trying to figure us out and we were trying to figure her out…She’s been through a lot…And we are glad that she is ours now.”