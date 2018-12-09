No grinches here: Chagrin Cinemas opens doors for ‘A Special Wish’ screening

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Chagrin Cinemas opened its doors early to allow over fifty A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter (ASW) wish children and their families to see “The Grinch”.

“We are beyond grateful for our ongoing partnership with Cleveland Cinemas” said Eileen Lane, Executive Director, A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter. “By opening early allows these immune-compromised children to be a kid and enjoy this holiday classic without the worry of crowds and potential germs”.

ASW grants wishes for Cleveland-based children, from birth up to 20 years of age, with life-threatening diseases. Currently, the organization grants wishes for 148 kiddos and families receiving care at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital and The Ronald McDonald House.

Cleveland Cinemas also provided complimentary popcorn and soda.