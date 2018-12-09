× Kareem Hunt starting counseling program, anger management as NFL continues investigation

CLEVELAND — Former Kansas City Chiefs running back and Willoughby South High School star Kareem Hunt has now entered counseling for alcohol and anger management.

This comes after video was published of Hunt hitting and kicking a woman at a nightclub in Cleveland back in February.

The woman he allegedly attacked filed a report with Cleveland police saying Hunt “shoved and pushed” her during an altercation at The 9 in the early morning hours of February 10. No charges were filed.

Now, NFL.com reports that Hunt has entered himself into counseling for alcohol and anger management.

He’s also reportedly been in touch with representatives from the NFL and is expected to meet with league officials in the next few weeks.

Hunt is being investigated by the league for three seperate incidents. These reportedly include the incident at The 9, an incident from June where Hunt is accused of punching a man and an incident at a nightclub in January.

The Chiefs released Hunt on November 30 after the video of the altercation at The 9 was released.

