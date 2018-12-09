× ‘It’s a boy!’: Couple who named their baby after Baker Mayfield makes big announcement

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The couple who named their baby after Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield shared some exciting news on Sunday.

Ryan Tramel announced that baby Baker is going to be a boy!

Tramel first made the news back in November when his Twitter post went viral. He had struck a deal with his wife that if Baker Mayfield retweeted his post , then she’d let him name their first born Baker. Well, Baker shared the post and the rest is history.

Tramel says baby Baker will be “coming out dangerous” in June 2019.