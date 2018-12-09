Get your pup into the holiday spirit at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter’s 6th Annual Photos with Santa Paws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is getting into the holiday spirit with their 6th Annual Photos with Santa Paws event.

Sunday, pets could get their photo taken with the jolly old man himself.

Families and their four-legged friends were welcome to come and enjoy treats at Santa's Workshop while waiting for their photo op.

There were also dozens of raffle baskets available for bidding.

All proceeds from the event benefit the shelter.

They will be holding the event again next weekend on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

