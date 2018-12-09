Fire officials investigate early morning arson at Euclid home

EUCLID, Ohio — Officials are investigating an early morning arson at a reportedly vacant home that interrupted power to other houses in the neighborhood.

According to Euclid Fire Department’s Facebook post, crews were called to the 27000 block of Shirley Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival crews reportedly found a single-family home engulfed in flames and extending to two neighboring homes.

Crews then initiated exterior operations on the main fire building, while interior operations took place at the neighboring homes, officials said.

According to the post, it took Euclid firefighters nearly one hour to completely extinguish the blaze and prevent further damage to the neighboring buildings.

However, a nearby transformer “lit up the sky during the incident,” which startled crews and neighbors, and also raised concerns regarding the area’s electrical lines. Officials said that power was interrupted to many homes in the immediate vicinity.

Euclid Fire Department said that due to the extensive damaged caused by the blaze and strong possibility of the home collapsing, entering the main fire building was deemed unsafe.

Damage to the home is reportedly estimated at $70,000. Damages to the neighboring buildings is approximately $10,000.

Neighbors told fire officials that they believed the home was unoccupied. Officials said this has not yet been confirmed.

Meantime, fire investigators have ruled the fire arson, according to a sign posted on the home.