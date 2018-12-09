Does he have a heart? The ‘Grinch’ caught plowing snow in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, N.C. -- You all know the Grinch tried to steal Christmas, but did you know he may actually have a heart?

The Grinch was caught on camera Sunday plowing through 16 inches of snow in Boone, North Carolina.

Okay, it wasn't actually the "Grinch," but it was a very loving grandfather wearing a Grinch mask.

JoAnna Wayt took the video and shared it with FOX 8.

Wayt said her father, Joe "Papa Joe" Taylor, was wearing the mask to show his grandkids, Chloe and Jaxon, that the Grinch can have a heart.

She said it was a way for Papa Joe to "just have fun" with his grandkids.

So hopefully his grandkids learned the same thing the residents of Whoville did after the Grinch tried to steal Christmas. Meaning, in the words of Dr. Seuss, "The Grinch's small heart grew three sizes that day. And, then the true meaning of Christmas came through, and the Grinch found the strength of ten Grinches plus two."