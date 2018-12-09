Close encounter: Elderly woman nearly ran over while chasing after purse thief at Florida McDonald’s

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Surveillance video shows the scary moment an elderly woman was nearly ran over while chasing after a man who stole her purse.

According to FOX news, the theft happened at a McDonald’s in Okeechobee, Florida on Thursday night.

Police say the customer was sitting inside the restaurant when the man came up from behind, grabbed her purse and ran out. She then followed after him and was knocked to the ground by his car door while he was reversing out of the parking lot.

***The video below may be disturbing to some***

Other patrons quickly came to her rescue before she was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear the extent of her injuries.

FOX reports that police have since arrested Charles Alton Stratton Jr. in connection to the assault.