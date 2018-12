CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a homicide after finding a man shot in the street in the 10900 block of Avon Avenue.

Police responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday and found a man who was unconscious in the middle of the road.

According to Cleveland police, the man had a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police say the victim died at University Hospitals.

Cleveland police do not have any information on a possible suspect.

Police say the victim was 50-years-old.