Browns look to bounce back in return to Cleveland

Posted 8:22 am, December 9, 2018, by

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are back at home. They host the Carolina Panthers at FirstEnergy stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.

Both teams are looking for a bounce back after last week’s games.

The Texans beat the Browns in what was quarterback Baker Mayfield’s worst game in the NFL.

Cam Newton had 4 interceptions last week in the Panthers’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers have lost 4 in a row.

You can watch the game on FOX.