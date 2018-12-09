Browns look to bounce back in return to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are back at home. They host the Carolina Panthers at FirstEnergy stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.
Both teams are looking for a bounce back after last week’s games.
The Texans beat the Browns in what was quarterback Baker Mayfield’s worst game in the NFL.
Cam Newton had 4 interceptions last week in the Panthers’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Panthers have lost 4 in a row.
You can watch the game on FOX.
41.499320 -81.694361