Browns look to bounce back in return to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are back at home. They host the Carolina Panthers at FirstEnergy stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.

Both teams are looking for a bounce back after last week’s games.

The Texans beat the Browns in what was quarterback Baker Mayfield’s worst game in the NFL.

Cam Newton had 4 interceptions last week in the Panthers’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers have lost 4 in a row.

You can watch the game on FOX.