Bedford firefighters brave flames searching for victims

BEDFORD, Ohio – The Bedford Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Tudor Avenue.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fire was so massive when they arrived, firefighters say it was starting to catch the neighbor’s house on fire.

Initial reports were thought a mother and child were in the home.

Two firefighters went through a bedroom window to search for them and made it out safely just as the ceiling started to collapse, according to information from the Bedford Fire Department.

Further investigation revealed the mother and child were not home when the fire broke out.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, despite a frozen fire hydrant that caused some problems.

Firefighters from Maple Heights, Garfield Heights, Bedford Heights and Oakwood fire department assisted in the fire fight.

The Bedford Fire Department reports no one was hurt.

There is no information on what caused the fire.