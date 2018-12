CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are hosting the Carolina Panthers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Panthers scored on their opening possession.

Baker Mayfield responded with a 66-yard bomb to Breshad Perriman.

That’s a way to open up a series. Guess Mayfield woke up Dangerous this morning….#Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) December 9, 2018

Darvis Landry ran it in for the score.

The Panthers scored a touchdown at the start of the 2nd quarter.

The Browns responded with another beautiful play.

HOW?!?! 😱 Mayfield (somehow) finds Landry deep on 3rd and 17!#CARvsCLE pic.twitter.com/kL5kLRW4lF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 9, 2018

What a throw by Mayfield, what a catch by Landry. His second TD of the game. Nice TD celebration by the #Browns to top of the great play. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) December 9, 2018

Keepin’ warm on this chilly day 😂 pic.twitter.com/iqzV6YuiqR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 9, 2018

Baker has yet to throw an incompletion.

It’s 17-14. Panthers are up in the 2nd.