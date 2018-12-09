× 10-year-old Ashtabula girl battling cancer giving back this holiday season

CLEVELAND — A brave ten-year-old girl battling terminal brain cancer whose family says she’s near the end of her battle is still spending part of her time left, giving back to the community this holiday season.

Oliviah Hall spent the afternoon wrapping Christmas presents at the Ashtabula Mall.

All gift wrapping donations to benefit Oliviah’s foundation will be given directly to the organization A Special Wish’s Cleveland Chapter.

In between wrapping gifts, Oliviah greeted shoppers with her upbeat personality and beautiful smile.

She told FOX 8 the goal was to brighten the spirits of children just like her.

“If you have any snacks or gifts or anything, that you would wrap up and give away, you can wrap it up and give it to a different kid that has cancer or leukemia or whatever they have that is struggling to put a little smile on their face,” she said.

There’s still time to donate to Oliviah’s foundation. Gift wrapping donations will be accepted at the Ashtabula Mall from December 18 – 24.

