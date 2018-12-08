Sunshine heading our way this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A rather cold start to the weekend! Wind chills ranged from single digits to teens this morning and temperatures struggled to reach 30° this afternoon. That’s well below average by a good 10°! Stay warm.

Those in our western and southern counties lucked out today and saw more in the way of sun. A cold northwest breeze across a warmer lake kept clouds in place for much of the day. There were a few breaks here and there, but not nearly enough! Flurries and clouds will gradually erode as we head through the late afternoon/evening.

High pressure building in and bringing with a few days of dry conditions and some sunshine. In winter, sunny days in a row is a tough act to conjure, but a double-barreled high pressure system will provide the atmospheric block to make it happen.

Locate your sunglasses and enjoy! Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: