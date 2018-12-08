× Officials investigate two overnight house fires in southwest Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio — Officials are investigating two overnight house fires that occurred in Massillon’s southwest side.

According to the Massillon Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Griffith Avenue SW around 1:38 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived on scene the first floor was heavily involved in fire, officials said.

Two people were reportedly treated and transported to medical facilities. One of those individuals suffered significant injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

While crews were still on scene at the Griffith Avenue fire, another fire was reported in the 3300 of block Carmont Avenue SW. Officials received this report around 3:29 a.m.

The fire department said responding crews found the entire Carmont Avenue home heavily involved in fire upon their arrival.

The residents had reportedly escaped the home without any reported injuries.

Fire officials said crews were “hampered by the lack of a water source,” forcing them to use a tanker shuttle in their extinguishing efforts.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.

However, fire officials said, although both fires occurred in close proximity in respect to both time and geographic location, there is currently no evidence showing that the fires are related.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Massillon Fire Department at (330) 883-1053.