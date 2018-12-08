Neighbors helping neighbors after devastating fire in Massillon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio — Neighbors were helping neighbors after two house fires broke out early Saturday morning. Firefighters tell FOX 8 the incidents were within hours of each other, but unrelated.

One was on Carmont Avenue SW and thankfully no one was injured; on Griffith Avenue SW, about a half of a mile away, it was a different story.

Family members said Justin McConnell and Regina Matronia were stuck on the roof of their home and luckily neighbors were there to help them.

In fact, neighbors have helped during and after this tragedy.

“I ripped the fence down so I could see the roof and they were yelling help me, help me in flames that were already taking over the first level, so I was like you’re going to have to jump off the roof,” said neighbor, Justin Lewis.

“It was just crazy see in your neighborhood like that, out of world experience to see people like that especially around the holidays.”

Thankfully too young children who live at the home with the couple were not there at the time of the fire.

One neighbor, Tyler Eddleton, also created a GoFundMe account to help the family raise money after this tragedy, so close to the holidays.

Matronia was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and McConnell has been released from the hospital according to family members.

No word on a cause for both of the Massillon fires. Firefighters are investigating.