Mother giraffe at Columbus Zoo passes away four days after calf dies at birth

COLUMBUS — A giraffe that recently gave birth to a calf who died at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has also passed away.

The zoo announced the sad news Saturday on Facebook, explaining that Cami the giraffe had passed away, just four days after an undergoing an emergency Cesarean section.

Cami went into labor Tuesday and reportedly faced birthing challenges. Her newborn calf passed away the same day. The vet staff said the calf had serious congenital defects that would have caused it to die without any birthing challenges.

The zoo’s animal care experts monitored Cami around the clock following the procedure.

However, Cami reportedly collapsed at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday and was unable to rise.

According to the zoo, the veterinary team immobilized Cami and provided care but she passed away shortly after.

Initial blood work reportedly suggests acute kidney failure, but officials will be conducting a full necropsy to learn more. Results are expected within six weeks.

Zoo officials shared in their post that, “Cesarean sections in giraffes are extremely rare and typically conducted as a last resort during a difficult delivery due to the high risks involved in putting giraffes under anesthesia and successful recovery.”

There are reportedly only three documented cases of a giraffe dam surviving this high-risk procedure and none of those cases occurred in North America.