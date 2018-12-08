Montville police issue toy waivers instead of traffic warnings

MONTVILLE, Ohio — Montville Police are embracing the spirit of giving and encouraging those who violate traffic laws to do the same.

According to a Facebook post from the Montville Police Department, officers are trading their traffic warning books for holidays toy waivers.

Last week they reportedly began issuing toy waivers to motorists who made minor traffic or equipment violations. This waiver replaces the typical traffic warning.

Police say, “The toy waiver encourages the minor traffic violator to donate a new, unwrapped toy to the Montville so that we can forward that toy on to children who may otherwise not receive presents this holiday season.”

However, Montville Police are also extending the option to donate to everyone, not just those stopped by officers.

Unwrapped toys can reportedly be delivered to the Montville Police Department, 6665 Wadsworth Road, anytime prior to December 19.

Police say it is a privilege to work in a community that is so supportive and dedicated to giving back to others.

They also remind residents to “Be Aware and Be Safe this Holiday Season, and enjoy the time with your family and friends!”