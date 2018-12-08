× ‘Merry Christmas from your neighbor!’: Kid Rock pays off $81,000 worth of layaways at Nashville Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Inspired by Tyler Perry’s recent act of kindness, Kid Rock got into the spirit of giving Friday.

On Thursday Tyler Perry paid off $432,635 worth of layaway items at two Walmart stores in the Atlanta metro area, and his generousity apparently inspired Kid Rock.

The musician took to Twitter Friday saying,

“ @ tylerperry Great idea! I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You!”

The store manager told the Tennessean that Kid Rock paid down all 350 of the layaway accounts, which amounted to about $81,000.

Kid Rock reportedly called the store Friday, explaining that he wanted to “spread some good cheer by paying down the balances.” The musician’s manager then went into the store to make the large payment on his behalf, according to the news outlet.

Each customer whose layaway balance was paid off is reportedly receiving a card explaining that Kid Rock made the payment. The cards read,

“Merry Christmas from your neighbor! -Kid Rock”

Walmart has since responded to both entertainers’ generous donations, saying on Twitter,

“This is awesome! You guys are spreading the Christmas spirit like crazy. #SparkKindness“

