Elon Musk says Tesla may be interested in taking over GM plants including Lordstown

Could it be possible Tesla CEO Elon Musk may want to buy GM’s idled plants and factories?

According to an interview Musk did with “60 Minutes,” the answer is yes.

“It’s possible that we would be interested if they were going to sell a plant or not use it that we would take it over,” Musk said.

**Watch more of his interview in the video, above**

General Motors recently announced it would close the Lordstown plant, as well as three other facilities in the U.S., in 2019.

About 14,700, including 6,000 factory workers, will be laid off because of the plant closures.

This past week, Republican Sen. Rob Portman and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown met with the head of GM, Mary Barra, in their fight to keep the plant open. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, whose district includes the Lordstown plant, also met with her.

**Continuing coverage, here**

Please enable Javascript to watch this video