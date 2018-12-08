Dog found waiting for owners where house once stood after California wildfires

CALIFORNIA — A story of hope coming out of devastation following wildfires in California.

According to an animal rescue group, K9 Paw Print Rescue, a family that was finally able to come back to where their house once stood found their dog waiting for them.

The group says the parents of the pup, named Madison, were not able to get home to him when the Camp Fire spread. “They hoped and prayed he would be OK,” the animal rescue group said in the Facebook post.

When the family got clearance to go back, Madison was waiting there for them “as if he were protecting his former home. Never give up!!”

One of the animal rescuers gave food and water to Madison after the fire and storm that followed. “He didn’t give up through the storms or the fire! A LOOOOOONG month it must have been for him!” she wrote in the comments.

**Read more, here**

Read more on the California wildfires.