Cold temperatures overnight followed by a cloudy start to your Sunday

CLEVELAND -- Our FOX 8 weather team anticipates some temperatures dropping rather close to single digit territory, especially if you have a few inches of snow on the ground.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

There are high clouds from the storm system to our south. Meteorologist Jenn Harcher is watching this system and, don’t worry, that wintry mess is expected to stay out of our area.

However, the same can’t be said for the clouds lingering a little longer than we’d like.

We anticipate more clouds than sunshine the first half of the day Sunday with gradually clearing through the late afternoon. Highs remain on the cold side, but at least we’ll make it above freezing. Highs will range in the low and mid 30s.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

