Bundle up! Starting off your Saturday cold, then sun on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Starting off Saturday rather cold with wind chills ranging from single digits to teens. Temperatures will top around 30° today, still cold and well below average by a good 10°! Stay warm.

Flurries have ended and clouds will gradually erode as we head towards lunch. Those in our western counties will start off with plenty of sun.

High pressure building in and bringing with it several days of sunny and dry conditions. In winter, seeing more than a couple of sunny days in a row is a tough act to conjure, but a double-barreled high pressure system will provide the atmospheric block to make it happen. That same block means trouble on Sunday for the Carolinas and Virginia. Sunday travel down I-75/77 is probably not a good idea.

Locate your sunglasses and enjoy well-deserved sunny days through early next week! Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: