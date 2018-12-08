70-year-old man dead after two vehicle crash in Wayne County

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash in Plain Township that resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man.

The crash occurred Wednesday at the intersection of County Road 149 and County Road 30A around 2:31 p.m., according to OSHP.

A pickup truck, driven by 70-year-old David Flinn, was reportedly heading eastbound on CR-30A while a Toyota Sienna, driven by 59-year-old Sean Keefe, was heading northbound on CR-149.

Officials say Keefe failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by Flinn’s vehicle.

Flinn was transported to Wooster Community Hospital and then later life flighted to Akron City Hospital, according to OSHP. Flinn was transported again to University Hospitals, where he passed away from his injuries at 2:24 a.m. Saturday.

New Pittsburg Fire Department reportedly evaluated Keefe on scene for his injuries. Keefe was not taken to the hospital.

Officials report that Flinn was not wearing his seat belt, however, Keefe was wearing his.

OSHP says alcohol was not a factor in this incident and that the crash currently remains under investigation.