× Willoughby police looking for owner of injured dog found abandoned in wooded area

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Willoughby Police are turning to social media in hopes of finding the person who abandoned a dog in need of medical care.

According to the department’s post on Facebook, officers said the pit bull mix had been running loose in a wooded area near St. Clair Extension, just east of Erie Road. It appeared someone had left the dog behind along with a cage and old pillow in freezing cold temperatures.

Officers attempted to catch the scared dog but were unable to, so they continued to check on her and bring food until the dog warden was able to retrieve her.

The dog, who has since been named Lucy, was taken over to the Lake County Animal Shelter where she was examined and is now in need of surgery. She has a large tumor on her neck and has some other issues as well. She is said to be otherwise very friendly and will eventually be put up for adoption.

The shelter is accepting donations to help cover her vet bills.

Anyone with information on the dog’s owner is asked to call Ptrl. Sevel at 440-953-4212 and reference case number 18-34284.