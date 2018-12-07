Two top ‘dawgs’ in Cleveland: K-9 named after Baker Mayfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- There are now two top "dawgs" in Cleveland: one that leads the Dawg Pound and throws long bombs; and the other patrols the city streets and searches for bombs.

"He's an explosive detection K-9 and he is also a patrol dog," said Patrol Officer Jim Dunn.

K-9 Officer Baker joined the force this fall.

Dunn said it wasn't long after he met his new high energy partner that he came up with the perfect name.

"They are both very enthusiastic, and love to work hard," Dunn said. "And like Baker likes to celebrate after a touchdown, he likes the big celebration after he makes his find."

Baker Mayfield told FOX 8 he is "humbled and thankful" that officers named the newest K-9 officer after him.

"It's pretty funny and it's awesome to think that everyone is rallying around the Browns right now and that is the way we want it," Mayfield said.

And he also gave this advice, from one rookie to another: "Work hard," Mayfield said. "Stay dangerous, doggie."

