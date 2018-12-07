Sunny stretch beginning Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Friday’s lake effect snow showers quickly ended… and the SUN made more than cameo appearances pointing to a drier, brighter, sunnier weekend and beyond.

Here's a look at your overnight forecast:

In winter, seeing more than a couple of sunny days in a row is a tough act to conjure, but a double-barreled high pressure system will provide the atmospheric block to make it happen.

That same block means travel down I-75/77 on Sunday is probably not a good idea.

A well-deserved SUNNY stretch will take shape starting this weekend through early next week!

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

