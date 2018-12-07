× Strange discovery: Burglary suspect found naked inside Portage County home

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Relatives checking on the home of a family member made a surprising discovery on Friday.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the individuals had stopped by the property in the 7000 block of Red Brush Road when they found a man naked inside the bathroom. When confronted, he got dressed and attempted to run away. He was caught in a swamp about twenty minutes later by K9 Felon.

The suspect has since been identified as 21-year-old Tyler Allen Ramey. He is charged with one count of burglary and will appear in court next week.