Scattered lake effect snow showers this morning with cold temperatures

Temperatures will stay below freezing today! Stay warm. Disorganized lake-effect snow bands around this morning will transition over to a more organized snow band later this morning as it moves east into the primary snow belt. Additional snowfall is expected where snow bands persist. An additional dusting to-1″.

Outside of the primary snow belt a cold day ahead with partial clearing. Yes, sunshine gradually returns this afternoon! A cold night on tap with temperatures dropping well into the teens under a mainly clear sky. A lake effect snow band will develop after midnight in Lake and Lakeshore Ashtabula County. This will gradually drift south before tapering off by daybreak Saturday. An additional 1-2″ expected in the snow band.