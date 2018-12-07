Scattered lake effect snow showers this morning with cold temperatures

Temperatures will stay below freezing today!  Stay warm.  Disorganized lake-effect snow bands around this morning will transition over to a more organized snow band later this morning as it moves east into the primary snow belt. Additional snowfall is expected where snow bands persist.  An additional dusting to-1″.

Outside of the primary snow belt a cold day ahead with partial clearing.  Yes, sunshine gradually returns this afternoon!  A cold night on tap with temperatures dropping well into the teens under a mainly clear sky.  A lake effect snow band will develop after midnight in Lake and Lakeshore Ashtabula County.  This will gradually drift south before tapering off by daybreak Saturday.  An additional 1-2″ expected in the snow band.