REPORT: Cavs trade Hill, Dekker for Dellavedova, Henson & two draft picks

Matthew Dellavedova #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball in the second quarter against Cory Joseph #6 of the Toronto Raptors in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly trading George Hill and Sam Dekker for two players and first round and second round draft picks, according to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski announced on Twitter Friday evening that the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade.
Cleveland is reportedly trading George Hill and Sam Dekker for Matthew Dellavedova and John Henson, as well as a first and second round draft picks for the 2021 season.
