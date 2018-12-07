× REPORT: Cavs trade Hill, Dekker for Dellavedova, Henson & two draft picks

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly trading George Hill and Sam Dekker for two players and first round and second round draft picks, according to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski announced on Twitter Friday evening that the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade.

Cleveland is reportedly trading George Hill and Sam Dekker for Matthew Dellavedova and John Henson, as well as a first and second round draft picks for the 2021 season.

Milwaukee is sending Dellavedova, John Henson and a first-round and future second-round pick to Cavs for George Hill, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/L5vWlxdj8M — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 7, 2018

Cleveland is also trading Sam Dekker in the deal to Milwaukee, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 7, 2018

Milwaukee picks to Cleveland — the first and second rounders — are in 2021. https://t.co/8IHfECJaAr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 7, 2018

