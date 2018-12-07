× Police: Pair claims to be vacationing in Cleveland, actually using credit card skimmers

WESTLAKE, Ohio– Two men from Florida are facing charges after Westlake police say they had credit card skimmers.

An officer stopped to check a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn on Clemans Road on Monday. Police said the two men claimed they were vacationing in Cleveland to see the snow.

There was no snow on the ground, and an investigation showed the two had fraudulent credit cards and driver’s licenses with fake names. Police said they found high-tech credit card skimmers, which are commonly installed on gas pumps to steal people’s information.

The 23-year-old men were charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.