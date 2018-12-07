Parents of student injured in Canton crash say they are leaning on faith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio - The victim of a car versus Canton school bus crash remains in the hospital and her parents are speaking out for the first time.

Clinging to their daughter's hand inside the intensive care unit of Mercy Medical Center the parents of McKayla Reighard, 19, said they just want to see their daughter open her eyes.

Severely injured Tuesday, in a car versus school bus crash, McKayla's parents said she was placed in a medically induced coma.

"Hi baby, hey," said her mother Angela Dazey, talking to her daughter who was hooked up to a series of machines.

Dazey told FOX 8 it's the agony of not knowing what the future holds for her child that is the most difficult to overcome.

"It's hard," she said pausing to cry, "Sorry."

Canton Police said McKayla was a passenger when the driver, for reasons still under investigation, hit the back end of a Canton school bus.

It happened Tuesday at 11:54 a.m. near Blake Avenue NW and 19th Street NW, close to McKinley High School, where McKayla is a student.

Police said six students were on the bus along with a driver at the time of the crash, no one on the bus was injured. Four people were inside the car but only McKayla sustained serious injuries, according to police.

"I've never been through anything in my life, so hard actually, just sitting here and watching my baby girl go through this," said McKayla's father John Hudson.

He continued, "Faith is pretty much all we have, definitely want to believe there's a higher power looking out for her."

For now all Dazey said she can do is imagine what she will say when her daughter wakes up.

"I think I'm going to hug her and kiss her, just not let her go," said Dazey.

